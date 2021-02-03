McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,871 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,871 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 850.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,181,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,285,000 after buying an additional 10,900,074 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AT&T by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,022,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,138,879,000 after buying an additional 1,628,117 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,784,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,565,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $757,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,483 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 3,046,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,416 shares during the period. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. National Bank Financial raised shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.36.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $28.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $38.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.98.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

