McCarthy Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 281 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000. Booking accounts for about 0.5% of McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quantum Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 63.6% in the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Booking from $2,165.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on Booking from $2,020.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Truist increased their price target on Booking from $2,120.00 to $2,480.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Booking from $1,960.00 to $2,290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Booking from $1,950.00 to $1,840.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,942.73.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded down $13.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,052.01. The company had a trading volume of 8,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,952. The company has a market capitalization of $84.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,107.29 and a 1 year high of $2,290.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,123.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,902.90.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.98 by ($3.71). The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $45.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

