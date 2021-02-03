McCarthy Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACAD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2,587.7% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 17,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 16,820 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $930,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 61.7% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Elena Ridloff sold 1,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total transaction of $54,193.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,917 shares in the company, valued at $262,272.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $145,948.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 19,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,506 shares of company stock valued at $2,218,094 in the last quarter. 27.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $61.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.65.

ACAD stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.02. 27,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 963,704. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $58.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.24 and a beta of 1.44.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.16). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 63.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%. The business had revenue of $120.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

