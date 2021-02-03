McCarthy Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD)

McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in China Yuchai International by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 153,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 14,228 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in China Yuchai International by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 27,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in China Yuchai International by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in China Yuchai International by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 117,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in China Yuchai International by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 300,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 31,832 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Yuchai International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

CYD stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.78. 38,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,073. The company has a market capitalization of $685.63 million, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.32. China Yuchai International Limited has a twelve month low of $7.77 and a twelve month high of $20.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.79.

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel engines comprising 4- and 6-cylinder diesel engines, high horsepower marine diesel engines, and power generator engines, as well as natural gas engines, diesel power generators, diesel engine parts, and remanufacturing services for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets.

