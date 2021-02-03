McCarthy Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ball by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at $592,000. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Ball by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Ball by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ball from $84.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ball from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Ball from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

Shares of Ball stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.40. 27,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,730,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $51.26 and a 1-year high of $102.76. The company has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.39, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.73.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

In other news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 94,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $8,905,790.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 24,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $2,333,816.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 206,724 shares of company stock valued at $19,560,653. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

