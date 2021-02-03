McCarthy Asset Management Inc. Invests $78,000 in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 512 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,969,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,313 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 5,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 109,374 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,871,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $1.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.14. The company had a trading volume of 459,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,429,268. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $167.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

QCOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.15.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $5,516,981.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,116,247.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $492,268.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,738 shares in the company, valued at $390,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

