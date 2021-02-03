McCarthy Asset Management Inc. Invests $38,000 in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 6.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,022,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,868,000 after buying an additional 698,235 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 33.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 910,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,399,000 after buying an additional 228,327 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 260.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 869,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,607,000 after buying an additional 628,654 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 585.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 861,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,160,000 after buying an additional 736,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in The Clorox by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 392,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,395,000 after purchasing an additional 120,832 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get The Clorox alerts:

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $7,562,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,491 shares in the company, valued at $5,695,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $673,678.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,638,547.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 487,958 shares of company stock valued at $98,873,269 over the last quarter. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Clorox from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Clorox from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Clorox in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.65.

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $203.41. The company had a trading volume of 36,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,691. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $154.88 and a twelve month high of $239.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.65.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.90. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.33%.

The Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.