McCarthy Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 586 Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.1% during the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 40,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 36.6% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.0% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 47,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 13.3% during the third quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.8% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on PM. Zacks Investment Research raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Edward Jones lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.29. 130,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,928,729. The company has a market cap of $125.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $90.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 92.49%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.