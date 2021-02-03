Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Grows Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 851 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.3% of Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 53,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 39,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,901,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.13.

Shares of JNJ opened at $161.25 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $173.65. The company has a market capitalization of $424.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

