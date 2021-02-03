Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $95.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Maxim reported strong fiscal second-quarter results, with both the top and bottom lines surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Strength across all end markets served, including Consumer and Automotive and Industrial aided the results. Notably, solid automatic test equipment demand remains a positive. Furthermore, growing demand for 100G laser drivers and modules is aiding its performance in the communications and data center market. The company remains optimistic about the flexible manufacturing strategy and diversified product portfolio. Maxim is set to be acquired by Analog Devices for more than $17 billion. Communications and Data Center remained weak in the quarter. Also, the coronavirus pandemic remains a concern. Nonetheless, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to over a year.”

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of MXIM stock opened at $90.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. Maxim Integrated Products has a one year low of $41.93 and a one year high of $98.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.69.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $628.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.51 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 9,271 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total transaction of $784,419.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 4,500 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total transaction of $378,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,779 shares of company stock worth $1,494,724. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $292,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 23,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 11,535 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 433.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,611,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,393 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 276,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,698,000 after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

