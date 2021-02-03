Maxim Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF)

Maxim Group restated their buy rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) in a research report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATBPF opened at $3.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 0.56. Antibe Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $3.50.

Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Antibe Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.96% and a negative return on equity of 150.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Antibe Therapeutics will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

