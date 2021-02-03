Maxim Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Maxim Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $79.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 18.13% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.25.

Shares of ALRM stock opened at $96.50 on Wednesday. Alarm.com has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $108.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.71 and a 200-day moving average of $72.61.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.18. Alarm.com had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $158.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alarm.com will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alarm.com news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $36,085.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,347,821.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.79, for a total transaction of $1,481,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,741 shares in the company, valued at $26,944,083.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 220,588 shares of company stock worth $16,294,444. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRM. FMR LLC lifted its position in Alarm.com by 323,590.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,327,000 after purchasing an additional 297,703 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,694 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,681,501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,903,000 after acquiring an additional 12,784 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,872 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 9,395 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 9,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, video analytics, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

