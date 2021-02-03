Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) PT Lowered to C$8.25

Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$8.50 to C$8.25 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 43.23% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of MMX traded up C$0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$5.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,566. The firm has a market capitalization of C$621.78 million and a PE ratio of 230.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.27. Maverix Metals has a 52 week low of C$3.26 and a 52 week high of C$5.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.76.
About Maverix Metals
