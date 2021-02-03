Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) PT Lowered to C$8.25

Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$8.50 to C$8.25 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 43.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of MMX traded up C$0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$5.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,566. The firm has a market capitalization of C$621.78 million and a PE ratio of 230.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.27. Maverix Metals has a 52 week low of C$3.26 and a 52 week high of C$5.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.76.

Get Maverix Metals alerts:

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.