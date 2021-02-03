Matthew P. Flake Sells 10,000 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.67, for a total transaction of $1,296,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,277,386.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of QTWO stock opened at $137.02 on Wednesday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.17 and a 12-month high of $142.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.62 and a 200-day moving average of $106.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.10 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.92 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Q2 by 17.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,003,000 after acquiring an additional 8,126 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 24,045 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in Q2 by 191.6% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 223,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,400,000 after buying an additional 146,889 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Q2 by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares during the period.

QTWO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Q2 from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Q2 from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.06.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

