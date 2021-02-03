Matthew P. Flake Sells 10,000 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.67, for a total transaction of $1,296,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,277,386.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of QTWO stock opened at $137.02 on Wednesday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.17 and a 12-month high of $142.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.62 and a 200-day moving average of $106.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.10 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.92 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.
QTWO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Q2 from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Q2 from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.06.
Q2 Company Profile
Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.
See Also: Channel Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.