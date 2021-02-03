Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $651.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.44 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS.
Shares of MTCH traded down $8.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.72. The company had a trading volume of 114,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,448,778. The company has a market capitalization of $37.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -227.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. Match Group has a twelve month low of $87.56 and a twelve month high of $159.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.95 and its 200-day moving average is $125.42.
In related news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total transaction of $3,831,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,348,467.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Mcinerney sold 12,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total value of $1,751,505.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 338,612 shares in the company, valued at $48,120,151.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,325 shares of company stock worth $13,480,196. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Match Group
Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.
