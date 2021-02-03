Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $651.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.44 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS.

Shares of MTCH traded down $8.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.72. The company had a trading volume of 114,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,448,778. The company has a market capitalization of $37.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -227.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. Match Group has a twelve month low of $87.56 and a twelve month high of $159.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.95 and its 200-day moving average is $125.42.

Get Match Group alerts:

In related news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total transaction of $3,831,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,348,467.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Mcinerney sold 12,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total value of $1,751,505.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 338,612 shares in the company, valued at $48,120,151.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,325 shares of company stock worth $13,480,196. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MTCH shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Match Group from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist boosted their price objective on Match Group from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Match Group from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Match Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.15.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.