Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) released its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $651.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.44 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS.

MTCH stock traded down $8.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.75. 130,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,448,778. The company has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -227.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. Match Group has a 52-week low of $87.56 and a 52-week high of $159.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.42.

MTCH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Match Group from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Truist lifted their target price on Match Group from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Match Group from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Match Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.15.

In other news, Director Thomas Mcinerney sold 12,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total transaction of $1,751,505.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 338,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,120,151.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total value of $3,831,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,348,467.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 91,325 shares of company stock valued at $13,480,196 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

