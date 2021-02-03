Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) released its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $651.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.44 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS.
MTCH stock traded down $8.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.75. 130,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,448,778. The company has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -227.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. Match Group has a 52-week low of $87.56 and a 52-week high of $159.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.42.
MTCH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Match Group from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Truist lifted their target price on Match Group from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Match Group from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Match Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.15.
Match Group Company Profile
Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.
