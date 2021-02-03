Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Sold by First Dallas Securities Inc.

First Dallas Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,857 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MTDR. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 937,914 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,747,000 after purchasing an additional 79,802 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 880,424 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,273,000 after purchasing an additional 39,109 shares during the period. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 586,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,842,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 174.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 363,597 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 231,048 shares during the period. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,847,000. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

MTDR stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,586,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,790,250. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $17.81.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Matador Resources to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Matador Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.11.

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.69 per share, for a total transaction of $100,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 17,123 shares of company stock worth $116,968 in the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

