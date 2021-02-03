Master Contract Token (MCT) Price Reaches $0.0011 on Exchanges

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One Master Contract Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded 25.9% higher against the US dollar. Master Contract Token has a market cap of $601,693.15 and approximately $90,615.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,652.97 or 0.04422493 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00021152 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Master Contract Token Profile

MCT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Master Contract Token Token Trading

Master Contract Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Contract Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Master Contract Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

