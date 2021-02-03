Mary Kathryn Riskey Sells 5,957 Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Stock

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 5,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $35,861.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,118.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mary Kathryn Riskey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 1st, Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 10,394 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $63,195.52.

Shares of Two Harbors Investment stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.29. 5,234,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,001,573. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $15.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 246.97%. The firm had revenue of $60.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.81%. This is a positive change from Two Harbors Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.64%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,620,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,038 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,708,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086,383 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,541,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,845,000 after acquiring an additional 152,968 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 724,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 76,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 669,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 34,610 shares during the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TWO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James lowered Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Two Harbors Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.81.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by residential mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

