Marlin Achieves Market Cap of $25.20 Million (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded up 9.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Marlin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0586 or 0.00000160 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Marlin has traded 24.1% higher against the dollar. Marlin has a market capitalization of $25.20 million and $4.85 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002732 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00047247 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.02 or 0.00139182 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00065126 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.68 or 0.00244650 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00061978 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00036428 BTC.

Marlin Token Profile

Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 430,099,800 tokens. The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol . Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro

Marlin Token Trading

Marlin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

