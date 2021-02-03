MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) PT Raised to $606.00 at Morgan Stanley

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $599.00 to $606.00 in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MKTX. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $621.00 to $631.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MarketAxess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $512.00.

MKTX stock opened at $580.11 on Monday. MarketAxess has a 12 month low of $275.49 and a 12 month high of $606.45. The firm has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of 79.90 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $548.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $521.19.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $171.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that MarketAxess will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.49, for a total value of $2,185,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,209,439.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.17, for a total transaction of $23,171,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 850,356 shares in the company, valued at $480,595,700.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,000 shares of company stock worth $25,915,683. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. FMR LLC grew its stake in MarketAxess by 128.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,417,000 after buying an additional 71,732 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,912,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

