MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) PT Raised to $606.00 at Morgan Stanley

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $599.00 to $606.00 in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.46% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on MKTX. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $621.00 to $631.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MarketAxess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $512.00.
MKTX stock opened at $580.11 on Monday. MarketAxess has a 12 month low of $275.49 and a 12 month high of $606.45. The firm has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of 79.90 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $548.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $521.19.
In related news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.49, for a total value of $2,185,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,209,439.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.17, for a total transaction of $23,171,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 850,356 shares in the company, valued at $480,595,700.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,000 shares of company stock worth $25,915,683. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. FMR LLC grew its stake in MarketAxess by 128.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,417,000 after buying an additional 71,732 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,912,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.
MarketAxess Company Profile
MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.
