Markel (NYSE:MKL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.75 EPS

Markel (NYSE:MKL) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The insurance provider reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.12 by ($0.75), Fidelity Earnings reports. Markel had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 2.41%.

Shares of NYSE:MKL traded up $18.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,026.97. 1,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,665. Markel has a 12 month low of $710.52 and a 12 month high of $1,347.64. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,006.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,013.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Get Markel alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on MKL. Truist upped their target price on shares of Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Markel from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,033.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,116.60.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that consist principally of fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.