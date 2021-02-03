Mark A. Blinn Sells 4,703 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $777,170.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,137.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TXN opened at $174.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $160.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $93.09 and a 12 month high of $175.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.88.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.86%.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cascend Securities lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Pensionfund Sabic grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 24,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 237,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,956,000 after buying an additional 52,171 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 60,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,679,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 526.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 10,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

