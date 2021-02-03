Marc Swanson Sells 5,095 Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Stock

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) insider Marc Swanson sold 5,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $150,812.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 246,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,299,981.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Marc Swanson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 7th, Marc Swanson sold 7,005 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $231,165.00.

Shares of SEAS stock opened at $31.27 on Wednesday. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $36.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.60 and its 200 day moving average is $24.12. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.18). SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 50.54% and a negative return on equity of 352.53%. The company had revenue of $106.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post -4.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 842.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 29,461 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 243.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SEAS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. B. Riley increased their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, CSFB raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.85.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

