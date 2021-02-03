Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,549 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MPC opened at $45.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 2.24. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $60.35.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $18.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MPC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.27.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

