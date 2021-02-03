Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Upgraded at Siebert Williams Shank

Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Siebert Williams Shank currently has $11.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MRO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist upgraded Marathon Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Marathon Oil from $6.50 to $4.75 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Marathon Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.69.

MRO opened at $7.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Marathon Oil has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $12.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 3.36.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). The business had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.20 million. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,141 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 5.3% during the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 40,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 3.7% during the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 58,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 6.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 39,284 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 12,947 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

