Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI.TO) (TSE:MFI) PT Lowered to C$33.00

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI.TO) (TSE:MFI) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC cut their price target on Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI.TO) from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI.TO) from C$35.50 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI.TO) stock opened at C$25.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$27.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$27.08. Maple Leaf Foods Inc. has a 12 month low of C$17.04 and a 12 month high of C$30.77.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc operates as a consumer protein company. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork, poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Schneiders, Schneiders Country Naturals, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Lightlife, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, and Swift.

