Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) (MFC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.71 per share for the quarter.

Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$13.38 billion during the quarter.

Shares of MFC stock opened at C$23.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 162.41, a quick ratio of 92.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.56. The stock has a market cap of C$45.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$23.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$20.66. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of C$12.58 and a 1 year high of C$26.99.

MFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. CSFB boosted their price target on Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$28.00 to C$28.50 in a research report on Monday. Evercore boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$19.50 to C$24.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.41.

In other news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.20, for a total transaction of C$294,128.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,643 shares in the company, valued at C$162,031.60.

Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

