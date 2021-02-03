ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. ManpowerGroup’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. ManpowerGroup updated its Q1 guidance to $0.64 to $0.72 EPS and its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.64-0.72 EPS.

MAN stock traded up $1.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.73. The company had a trading volume of 4,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,859. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.47, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. ManpowerGroup has a 52-week low of $49.57 and a 52-week high of $97.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

MAN has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. ManpowerGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.91.

In related news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total value of $336,070.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,650.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

See Also: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.