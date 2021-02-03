Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.44-1.59 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $595-625 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $605.89 million.Manhattan Associates also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.44-$1.59 EPS.

MANH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manhattan Associates has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $119.00.

NASDAQ MANH traded up $3.57 on Wednesday, reaching $120.18. 18,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,127. Manhattan Associates has a one year low of $35.20 and a one year high of $120.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 89.70 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.69.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.13. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 52.61%. The company had revenue of $147.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $2,081,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 123,672 shares in the company, valued at $12,873,018.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,734 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total value of $1,096,048.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 305,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,157,743.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

