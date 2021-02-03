Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) updated its FY 2021
After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.44-1.59 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $595-625 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $605.89 million.Manhattan Associates also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.44-$1.59 EPS.
MANH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manhattan Associates has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $119.00.
NASDAQ MANH traded up $3.57 on Wednesday, reaching $120.18. 18,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,127. Manhattan Associates has a one year low of $35.20 and a one year high of $120.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 89.70 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.69.
In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $2,081,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 123,672 shares in the company, valued at $12,873,018.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,734 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total value of $1,096,048.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 305,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,157,743.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.
Manhattan Associates Company Profile
Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.
