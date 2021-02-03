Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) posted its earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $147.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.02 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 52.61% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Shares of MANH traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.28. 23,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,127. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.69. Manhattan Associates has a twelve month low of $35.20 and a twelve month high of $120.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.70 and a beta of 1.93.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Manhattan Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

In related news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total value of $1,096,048.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,157,743.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $2,081,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 123,672 shares in the company, valued at $12,873,018.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

