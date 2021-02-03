MAN GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MNGPY) versus GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) Financial Analysis

MAN GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MNGPY) and GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for MAN GRP PLC/ADR and GCM Grosvenor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MAN GRP PLC/ADR 0 0 1 0 3.00 GCM Grosvenor 1 0 1 0 2.00

GCM Grosvenor has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.52%. Given GCM Grosvenor’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GCM Grosvenor is more favorable than MAN GRP PLC/ADR.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MAN GRP PLC/ADR and GCM Grosvenor’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MAN GRP PLC/ADR $1.07 billion 2.71 $255.00 million N/A N/A GCM Grosvenor N/A N/A $4.28 million N/A N/A

MAN GRP PLC/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than GCM Grosvenor.

Profitability

This table compares MAN GRP PLC/ADR and GCM Grosvenor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MAN GRP PLC/ADR N/A N/A N/A GCM Grosvenor N/A 4.98% 0.09%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.3% of GCM Grosvenor shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.7% of GCM Grosvenor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

MAN GRP PLC/ADR has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GCM Grosvenor has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GCM Grosvenor beats MAN GRP PLC/ADR on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

MAN GRP PLC/ADR Company Profile

Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries. Man Group plc was founded in 1783 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is a privately owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities. The firm invests in equity and alternative investment markets of the United States and internationally. The firm focuses on primary fund investments, secondary fund investments, and co-investments with a focus on buyout, distressed debt, mezzanine, infrastructure, real estate, venture capital/growth equity investments. The firm seeks to make regionally-focused investments in middle-market buyout. The firm employs fundamental and quantitative analysis. Grosvenor Capital Management L.P. was founded in 1971 and is based in Chicago, Illinois with additional offices in North America, Asia and the United Kingdom.

