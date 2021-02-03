Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Man Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Man Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Man Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.00.

Get Man Group alerts:

OTCMKTS MNGPF opened at $2.02 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.68. Man Group has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $2.12.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Man Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.