MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Sets New 12-Month High at $31.21

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$31.21 and last traded at C$27.55, with a volume of 976422 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$24.97.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MAG shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$26.50 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of MAG Silver from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$22.25 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$24.46.

The company has a quick ratio of 231.37, a current ratio of 232.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$24.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$22.56.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.1903854 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director George Nickolas Paspalas sold 4,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.24, for a total transaction of C$119,842.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,085 shares in the company, valued at C$4,825,820.40. Also, Director Daniel Thomas Macinnis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total transaction of C$707,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 192,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,447,410.40. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,803 shares of company stock worth $2,173,423.

About MAG Silver (TSE:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

