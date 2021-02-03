M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share.

MDC traded up $1.39 on Tuesday, reaching $55.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 830,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,952. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. M.D.C. has a 1 year low of $15.75 and a 1 year high of $58.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.10 and its 200 day moving average is $47.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.3429 dividend. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 43.01%.

MDC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded M.D.C. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.43.

In related news, CAO Staci M. Woolsey sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $63,287.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,220.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

