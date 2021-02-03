Lydall (NYSE:LDL) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.15

Shares of Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.15 and traded as high as $31.78. Lydall shares last traded at $31.41, with a volume of 56,087 shares traded.

Separately, Sidoti downgraded shares of Lydall from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $556.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 3.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Lydall during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lydall during the third quarter worth $1,699,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lydall in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Lydall during the third quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lydall during the 3rd quarter worth about $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Lydall Company Profile (NYSE:LDL)

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

