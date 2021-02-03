Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Luther Burbank Corporation is a bank holding company which operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings. It offers commercial banking products and services to real estate investors, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals and commercial businesses. The Bank’s principal lending products are real estate secured loans, primarily on smaller, existing multifamily residential properties. Luther Burbank Corporation is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Luther Burbank from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBC opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.10 and a 200 day moving average of $9.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Luther Burbank has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $11.34. The company has a market capitalization of $519.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.80.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 7.21%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Luther Burbank will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Tammy Mahoney sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $31,800.00. 21.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Luther Burbank by 216.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Luther Burbank by 113.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,807 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Luther Burbank by 26.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Luther Burbank by 4.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Luther Burbank during the third quarter valued at $407,000. Institutional investors own 16.01% of the company’s stock.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

