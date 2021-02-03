Lundin Energy AB (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lundin Energy AB (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

LNDNF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Lundin Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Lundin Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lundin Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Lundin Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

LNDNF remained flat at $$26.89 during trading hours on Friday. Lundin Energy has a 12 month low of $13.83 and a 12 month high of $31.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.23.

Lundin Energy AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved plus probable net reserves of 693 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); and proved plus probable plus possible net reserves of 858 MMboe.

