Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a drop of 38.7% from the December 31st total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 243,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Lumina Gold stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.67. The stock had a trading volume of 76,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,662. Lumina Gold has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.69.
Lumina Gold Company Profile
See Also: Float
Receive News & Ratings for Lumina Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumina Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.