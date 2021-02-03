Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a drop of 38.7% from the December 31st total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 243,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Lumina Gold stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.67. The stock had a trading volume of 76,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,662. Lumina Gold has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.69.

Get Lumina Gold alerts:

Lumina Gold Company Profile

Lumina Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metals in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Cangrejos project consisting of 10 mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,373 hectares located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Lumina Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumina Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.