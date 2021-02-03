Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $478.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.81 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Lumentum updated its Q3 guidance to $1.31-1.46 EPS and its Q3 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 1.31-1.46 EPS.

Shares of LITE traded down $7.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.14. The stock had a trading volume of 6,587,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,478,971. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.34. Lumentum has a 1-year low of $59.06 and a 1-year high of $112.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 6.66.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LITE. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Lumentum from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumentum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.29.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $828,377.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,827 shares in the company, valued at $13,220,362.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Vincent Retort sold 11,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,918,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,767 shares of company stock valued at $5,348,125. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

