Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.13 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) will report sales of $5.13 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Lumen Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.14 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.11 billion. Lumen Technologies reported sales of $5.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will report full year sales of $20.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.69 billion to $20.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $20.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.88 billion to $20.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lumen Technologies.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LUMN shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.31.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $102,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,534.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,139,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,204,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,589,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 114.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,307,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LUMN opened at $11.49 on Wednesday. Lumen Technologies has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $16.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based communications company, provides various integrated services under Â’CenturyLink' name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

