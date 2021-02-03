Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Stock Holdings Lowered by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,691 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $12,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,876,289 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,594,212,000 after acquiring an additional 420,543 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 48.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,786,772 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $588,508,000 after acquiring an additional 579,369 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 16.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,373,310 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $452,327,000 after acquiring an additional 189,980 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at approximately $242,656,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 20.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 665,391 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $219,160,000 after acquiring an additional 110,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $387.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.45.

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total value of $764,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,145 shares in the company, valued at $3,112,285.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $343.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $351.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $343.62. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.85 and a 1-year high of $399.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.73, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

