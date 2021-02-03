Lufax (NYSE:LU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Lufax (NYSE:LU) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Lufax updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of LU stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.37. 42,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,056,065. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.72. Lufax has a 52-week low of $11.56 and a 52-week high of $20.17.

Get Lufax alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LU shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Lufax in a report on Friday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Lufax in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Lufax in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Lufax in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lufax from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Lufax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

Lufax Holding Ltd is a leading technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. Lufax Holding Ltd primarily utilizes its customer-centric product offerings and offline-to-online channels to provide retail credit facilitation services to small business owners and salaried workers in China as well as tailor-made wealth management solutions to China's rapidly growing middle class.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.