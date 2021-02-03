LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LSB Industries, Inc., is a diversified holding company involved in manufacturing operations through its subsidiaries. It manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. The company operates through Chemical Business which manufactures and sells nitrogen based chemical products including high purity and commercial grade anhydrous ammonia, industrial and fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate, urea ammonium nitrate, nitric acids in various concentrations, nitrogen solutions, diesel exhaust fluid and various other products. It’s Engineered Products Business markets a proprietary line of precision metal working machine tools and industrial performance solutions to customers worldwide. The company owns and operates facilities in Cherokee, Alabama, El Dorado, Arkansas and Pryor, Oklahoma, and operates a facility within a global chemical company’s complex in Baytown, TX. LSB’s products are sold through distributors and directly to end customers throughout the United States. “

Get LSB Industries alerts:

LXU opened at $3.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21. LSB Industries has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $4.26.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The conglomerate reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.01. LSB Industries had a negative return on equity of 31.58% and a negative net margin of 23.02%. The firm had revenue of $73.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LSB Industries will post -3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LXU. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of LSB Industries by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 148,172 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 39,407 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its position in shares of LSB Industries by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 652,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of LSB Industries by 116.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 173,122 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 93,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of LSB Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 32.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSB Industries Company Profile

LSB Industries, Inc manufactures, sells, and markets chemical products in the United States. It provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LSB Industries (LXU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LSB Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSB Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.