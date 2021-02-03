LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,069 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in LSB Industries were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in LSB Industries by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 148,172 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 39,407 shares in the last quarter. 32.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LXU stock opened at $3.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.35. LSB Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $4.26.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The conglomerate reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $73.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.55 million. LSB Industries had a negative return on equity of 31.58% and a negative net margin of 23.02%. On average, analysts expect that LSB Industries, Inc. will post -3.18 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

LSB Industries Company Profile

LSB Industries, Inc manufactures, sells, and markets chemical products in the United States. It provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

