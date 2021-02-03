Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Short Interest Update

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,090,000 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the December 31st total of 11,360,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $3.29 on Tuesday, hitting $166.66. 3,004,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,199,926. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $180.67. The company has a market capitalization of $122.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.98 and its 200 day moving average is $161.07.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 272.1% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.82.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

