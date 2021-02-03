Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Shares Up 5.6%

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.45 and last traded at $40.14. 1,290,038 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 1,226,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.01.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LPX. TheStreet upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.82.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Neil Sherman sold 5,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $195,360.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,834 shares in the company, valued at $3,491,847.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason Paul Ringbloom sold 10,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $367,747.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 39.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 203,453 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after acquiring an additional 57,584 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 161.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 307,167 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $9,064,000 after acquiring an additional 189,468 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 26.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,500 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter valued at $3,677,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 37.7% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 49,548 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 13,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

