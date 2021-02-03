Lomiko Metals Inc. (LMR.V) (CVE:LMR) Shares Gap Down to $0.12

Shares of Lomiko Metals Inc. (LMR.V) (CVE:LMR) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.12, but opened at $0.11. Lomiko Metals Inc. (LMR.V) shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 408,276 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of C$20.09 million and a PE ratio of -8.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.05.

Lomiko Metals Inc. (LMR.V) (CVE:LMR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in La Loutre graphite property located in southern Quebec. It also engages in the manufacture and sale of power supply products.

