LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) Short Interest Down 16.6% in January

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 385,600 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the December 31st total of 462,400 shares. Approximately 6.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 261,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

LMP Automotive stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.45. 3,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,175. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 13.25 and a quick ratio of 8.67. LMP Automotive has a 12-month low of $3.28 and a 12-month high of $45.00.

Get LMP Automotive alerts:

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.18). LMP Automotive had a negative net margin of 9.60% and a negative return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $13.37 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in LMP Automotive during the third quarter valued at $233,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in LMP Automotive by 194.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 7,575 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in LMP Automotive by 82.9% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 65,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 29,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in LMP Automotive by 1,295.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 126,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

LMP Automotive Company Profile

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc operates an e-commerce and facilities-based platform for consumers who desire to buy, sell, subscribe for, or finance pre-owned and new automobiles in the United States. It buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers and new automobiles from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors at fleet rates.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for LMP Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMP Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.