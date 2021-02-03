Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Lloyds Banking Group plc, formerly Lloyds TSB Group plc, is a United Kingdom-based financial services company, whose businesses provide a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and a limited number of locations overseas. Headquartered in London, the company operates through three segments: UK Retail Banking, Insurance and Investments, and Wholesale and International Banking. The UK Retail Banking segment provides banking and financial services, mortgages, and private banking services. The Insurance and Investments segment offers life assurance, pensions and savings products, general insurance, and fund management services. The Wholesale and International Banking segment provides banking and related services for companies, small and medium-sized businesses, banks, and financial institutions; and asset finance to personal and corporate customers. “

LYG has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Investec downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Lloyds Banking Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.00.

Shares of NYSE:LYG opened at $1.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.61. Lloyds Banking Group has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $3.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYG. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

